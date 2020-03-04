CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District has confirmed that a postal employee at the Lamar Park office in Corpus Christi recently tested positive for COVID-19. Meantime, the postal service says the risk for other employees there at the Lamar Park Station is low, but what about recent customers that were there?

Annette Rodriguez with the Nueces County Health District says she can not speak to this specific situation, but she did elaborate on how they are working to track community transmissions within the Coastal Bend.

It has not been said whether the USPS employee contracted the virus by travel or community spread.

In Nueces County there are 8 confirmed community spread cases. According to the CDC, community spread is when the source can not be traced, meaning they can't trace the person with the virus back to a person.

In places like San Antonio, health officials have gone so far as to release locations the sick people may have visited.

Rodriguez says that will not be the case in the Coastal Bend, saying they will not be informing the public of where these infected people may have traveled.

"We're smaller and so a lot of the places they're the same places that everybody goes to and so you know we're fortunate the restaurants are closed down," Rodriguez said. "The only things they have are the drive-thru and the pickup areas right now so no we're not going to do that because there would be a list that would just go on."

There is no evidence that COVID-19 can spread through the mail, but the virus can live on plastic, steel copper and cardboard.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: