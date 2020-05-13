SAN ANTONIO — The University of Texas at San Antonio announced that they are sending $10 million in refunds to students to help with financial pressures resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

UTSA says they will deliver more than $7.4 million in refunds for housing, meal plans and parking by the end of the week. They say they're wanting to enable students and their families to use the remainder of their money from spring semester to address other needs.

Here's the breakdown of where the money is going:

$3.4 million will be sent to students who were living in Alvarez Hall, Chaparral Village and Laurel Village

$1.8 million in combined refunds will go to more than 17,500 students for campus parking permits they are no longer able to use due to the shift to online learning.

$2.2 million will be given to more than 2,400 UTSA students who had Spring 2020 meal plans.

Approximately $2.6 million in reimbursements will go to students living in University Oaks and Chisholm Hall.

“We care deeply about our students and hope that putting cash in their hands makes it easier for them to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic," said UTSA Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President for Business Affairs Veronica Salazar Mendez.