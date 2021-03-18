Vaccine clinic in San Patricio County Friday open to those 18 and up

400 vaccines will be given on a first-come first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds.

According to the San Patricio County Emergency Management Department, they will be giving the vaccines on a first-come first-served basis beginning at 9 a.m. Friday at the San Patricio County Fairgrounds.

Those who take advantage of this vaccine clinic are asked to enter from Sodville at Harville Road, near the County Records Building.

