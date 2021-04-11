Dr. Is In: Hesitancy normal but COVID-19 vaccine 'very safe for children'

Dr. Salim Surani joined First Edition to talk about hesitancy to get children vaccinated against COVID-19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that the Center for Disease Control has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 5-11, some parents have questions about the safety of the vaccine.

"I think anytime any parent has a concern, issues, hesitancy- those are all normal. that means they have some questions that need to be answered," Dr. Salim Surani said.

One of the biggest concerns is the risk of myocarditis, or heart inflammation, in children after receiving the vaccine.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hundreds of instances of heart inflammation have been reported after a person had received an mRNA vaccine (Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech's being the two FDA-approved mRNA vaccines). That risk was found to be higher in young men and adolescents. Despite this, both the CDC and the World Health Organization say that these cases are both rare and mild.

"If you look at it, almost a billion doses of the mRNA vaccine have been given and we had some handful of cases of myocarditis," Surani said. "When we look into the data for the children- they specifically looked at that- and one of the things, to the ease of the parents and the scientist and researchers and regulators, was they did not find any evidence of myocarditis in this younger age group," Surani said. "That is very good news for the parents."

Surani said protection is key, and the vaccine can help protect from this illness.

