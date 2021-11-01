Vaccine registration site crashes, here’s how you can still get the vaccine in Nueces county

Many Nueces County residents were unable to to register online for the vaccination clinic taking place on Monday, January 11.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be sent to the Nueces County Health District for mass distribution to anyone in the Phase 1-A and Phase 1-B vaccination groups on Monday, January 11.

4,000 doses will be delivered to and distributed at another drive-thru clinic at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown at 12 p.m.

On Sunday, January 10 residents were able to register online for the vaccine clinic. Online registration had 500 slots available. Many residents voiced their concerns saying they were unable to register Sunday evening due to the website crashing.

Although 500 people could register online for the vaccine clinic, 500 vaccines will also be distributed through onsite registration to eligible Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals.

Onsite registration will be conducted on a first-come basis depending on how many vaccines are available.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.