Health director says state is working on 'vaccine calendar'

TEXAS, USA — Of course, efforts to vaccinate as many people as possible continue in the Coastal Bend and across the state and the latest news from the Texas Department of State Health Services should make the process even easier, especially for travelers.

City County Health Director Annette Rodriguez says the state is working on a calendar where travelers can see if vaccines are available before they hit the road.

“The state of Texas has been working on a calendar so that way if you’re on your way to San Antonio for an event or something and you see that vaccines are available there and you’re gonna be close by you could register and get vaccinated,”

Rodriguez says she believes this will be available mid-April. Rodriguez says the local health district would like to have a calendar too but it’s a bit difficult to do that when its unknown what vaccines are heading our way and exactly how much. She says it’s easier to plan second dose clinics.

“What we really plan is we plan our second doses cause we know a month after the first is about time for the second doses and the state’s been really good about giving us our second doses so we have that plan, what we really need to work into the plan is first doses but we need to know how many,” said Rodriguez.

