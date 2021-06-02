3 COVID-19 vaccination clinics tentatively scheduled for the week of Feb. 8 in Nueces County

If you received your first dose vaccine on January 11, 12, 15, or 16 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, it is time for your second dose.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Thousands of first and second does of the coronavirus vaccine are expected to arrive in Nueces County sometime next week. The health district said they are waiting to hear back from the state on what day they'll receive them.

If all arrive next week, Nueces County will be hosting three vaccine clinics. One clinic will be for people receiving the first dose and the other two clinics will be for people needing the second dose.

These vaccinations clinics still only apply to people in the Phase 1A or 1B category.

Second Dose Clinics

If you received your first dose vaccine on January 11, 12, 15, or 16 at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds, it is time for your second dose.

If you're getting the second dose, you don't need to pre-register.

The dates are to be determined, pending the vaccine arrival to our area. First second dose clinic will start at 8:00 a.m. and the second will start at 11:00 a.m. on the following day both at Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds. The vaccine administered will be Moderna.

Location: 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, Texas

City officials said you will receive a text message with a “magic link.” You're asked to click on the link and answer the questions.

You will also be sent a reverse alert notifying you of your appointment time and date to receive your second vaccine.

First Dose Clinic

A first dose clinic will be held at the fairgrounds next week as well.

Pre-registration will be required, excluding the 1,000 patrons impacted by the online registration software glitch last week. City officials said those people are automatically included in this clinic.

There are two ways to pre-register for the first dose clinics. One way is by calling a newly established hotline and the second way is by online registration:

The new hotline number for registration opens tomorrow, Saturday, February 6 at 10:00 a.m. call (361) 561-1101.

Online registration will begin on Monday, February 8 at 10:00 a.m. The registration form can be found on www.cctexas.com/vaccineregistration

Those people who register will be notified by reverse alert with an appointment time slot for vaccination, as well as the date and location.

Patrons will need to arrive only one hour prior to their appointment time.

Whether patrons register by phone or online, participants will be notified by reverse alert and will be given a password which needs to be written down on a piece of paper and placed on your vehicle’s dashboard for volunteers to see and read easily.

Patrons will also receive a QR code which you will need to bring to the clinic.

If patrons have an issue with the QR code, please call the Health District at 361-826-7200, option 2.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.