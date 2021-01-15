Side effects felt after getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Robstown

We'd been told by City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez that the side effects would be minimal, nothing more than mild flu-like symptoms.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was two days ago when Rudy Trevino, Bill Vessey and Joe Gazin all waited in line at the fairgrounds to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

They were among about 2,000 people who were there for the same reason. Some of them experienced temporary side effects from the shot.

It was quite the day for the three of them, since they all decided to get in line to get their shots. After all, they met the 1B Category requirements by being over the age of 65.

We'd been told by City-County Health Director Annette Rodriguez that the side effects would be minimal, nothing more than mild flu like symptoms.

During an interview on Wednesday morning, Rodriguez asked how we felt after getting the vaccine. It was then when she recalled one of her coworkers shared what he felt after getting the vaccine.

"He's the second person that has told me that on the second day, not the first, they were fine," Rodriguez said. "The second day, they started feeling like they were getting sick and so they were a little concerned, but he said the following day was like nothing."

So what's to be learned from all this? Just like most vaccinations, there'll be a sore arm, followed by flu like symptoms, albeit mild.

Bottom line, it's all worth knowing. We'll be one step closer to putting this nightmare of COVID-19, behind us.

