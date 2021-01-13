3News team members in the 1B category get vaccinated at the drive-thru clinic

Those much anticipated vaccines have made their way from science to lab, from vials to vaccine, into the arms of residents who have patiently waited their turn.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — It has been highly publicized that folks in the 1B category in Nueces County, those over the age of 65, are eligible now to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Thousands turned out to the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds for theirs. Among them were some familiar faces.

For the last couple of days, the fairgrounds have become ground zero in the battle against the spread of COVID-19.

Those much anticipated, much appreciated vaccines have made their way from science to lab, from vials to vaccine, into the arms of residents who have patiently waited for their turn.

Our 3News members, including myself who met the age requirements, waited in line to get our vaccines.

There was no cutting line, no special treatment. We all waited with the hundreds of other Coastal Bend residents.

"Once we opened up those lines, we started moving those cars as quickly a possible and the excitement that people had as they came through and got vaccinated, were so grateful to us," health director Annette Rodriguez said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.