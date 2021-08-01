4,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine coming to Nueces County on January 11. Here's how you can register for the next drive-thru clinic.

The Health District will also be offering 500 vaccines daily through online pre-registration on January 11.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County Public Health District announced today that it will be receiving another round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, January 11.

4,000 doses will be delivered to our area on Jan. 11 and distributed at another drive-thru clinic at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown at 12 p.m.

After 1,000 vaccines have been distributed, the drive thru clinic will close and reopen the following day at 8:00 a.m., the health district announced.

Location: 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard, Robstown, Texas.

The Health District said it will be vaccinating eligible Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals regardless of county residency. Onsite registration will be conducted on a first come basis pending vaccine availability. You don't need to pre-register for the drive-thru.

Online Pre-Registration for vaccines at the Health District

The Health District announced it will also be offering 500 vaccines daily through online pre-registration to eligible Phase 1A and Phase 1B individuals.

Location: 1702 Horne Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78416

During online pre-registration you must receive a Quick Response (QR) code. Once the online pre-registration limit is reached, you will not be able to register until additional vaccines become available. You may still go to the vaccination drive thru site, but vaccine distribution will be on a first come basis.

Phase 1A Eligible Persons include :

Health Care Workers Definition First Tier 1

Hospital staff working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19. Includes: Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.) Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services

Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients Residents of long-term care facilities



Second Tier: Staff in outpatient care offices who interact with symptomatic patients.

Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.)

Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/rehabilitation services

Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care

Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics

Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID

Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations

Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes: Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents

School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

Phase 1B Eligible Persons include:

People 65 years of age and older

People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19, such as but not limited to: Cancer Chronic kidney disease COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies Solid organ transplantation Obesity and severe obesity (body mass index of 30 kg/m2 or higher) Pregnancy Sickle cell disease Type 2 diabetes mellitus



