6,000 COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available to front line workers in the Coastal Bend on Monday

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As 3News reported Thursday on First Edition, the COVID-19 vaccine is set to hit the Coastal Bend Monday.

3News reporter Ashley Gonzalez explained the side-effects local health experts say we can expect and why they do not fear distributing it to the public.

6,000 COVID-19 vaccines are expected to be available to front line workers in South Texas on Monday.

Annette Rodriguez, with the health district, said she would not recommend the vaccine if they were not safe to take.

"If there's any type of truly adverse reactions, that will be something that the community will know about. It's just human nature to tell the community and be honest with what's going on."

Rodriguez added there have been a few reported side effects including fever and muscle pain, in a few cases allergic reactions, and six-people did die during the Pfizer trial.

Respiratory expert Dr. Salim Surani said only two of them were given the vaccine and their deaths were in line with in line with the normal death rate for the general population. the other four had only taken the placebo.

Dr. Surani said this is another side-affect people should be aware of.

"Kind of the weakness of the facial muscle or facial droop. Most of the time, those are benign, or they get better by itself, or they get some therapy".

Dr. Surani wants to remind the community the coronavirus vaccine is not the first vaccine ever created and COVID-19 is not the first pandemic the world has faced. He said this is historic progress though, on creating a cure.

"I would not have any second thoughts about not getting the vaccine. Look at measles, look at polio, look at some of the disease which have been eradicated from the world. The key factor is the only way you can do it is if majority of the people take the vaccine."

Coastal Bend health officials say by spring most of us should start to see the vaccine available to the general public with a plan in place to make sure you receive yours.