A look inside the numbers after Week 1 of COVID-19 vaccinations in Nueces County

The county is hoping to gain at least 10,000 vials next week.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales is hoping we can eventually vaccinate as many as 20,000 people a week. The mass vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds in Robstown will have seen 9,000 people come to get vaccinated by the end of this week.



Out of the 4,000 people vaccinated on Monday and Tuesday, a little over half were from the targeted age group officials were hoping to vaccinate first.

"We had 2,350 people that were 65 years of age or older, which is in the group were trying to reach," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.



Among those first 4,000 folks, most were from Nueces County.

"We also saw that 3,200 were from Nueces County," Rodriguez said. "We also saw that many of our other counties sent over a lot of people which is also good.”

RELATED: Another COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine site may be coming to Corpus Christi, City-County leaders say



Officials believe they have worked out all of the kinks in this mass vaccination effort. They’re now hoping to convince the state to send them enough vaccine to try and double this week’s efforts.

"We are absolutely confident that we can do 4,000 a day and we might even be able to do 5,000, if we stretch it out," Judge Canales said.

"My goal is to figure out how we can become sustainable four days a week.”

Rodriguez feels like her army of medical professionals have done a great job this week, but they have to do more.

"We are only making a small dent, you know, in the number of people who’ve been vaccinated in our community because we know the vaccines are still trickling in," Rodriguez said.



Canales said the state of Texas is supposed to send out 800,000 doses of the vaccine next week. She and our health director are both hoping they can get their hands on at least 10,000 of those vials.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.