Woman has adverse COVID-19 vaccine reaction in Robstown, health experts explain how most reactions are minor

One frontline worker suffered an immediate numbness to her face after receiving the Moderna vaccine about a week ago.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Over two million coronavirus vaccinations have been given out across the country and most people have taken the shot with no side effects. But there are a handful of people who are experiencing problems.



The City-County health department has been holding a drive-thru vaccination clinic to get all of our healthcare workers vaccinated.

One of those folks on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle suffered an immediate numbness to her face after receiving the Moderna vaccine about a week ago.

That happened at the Richard M Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

"We had one individual who came through our drive-thru line that was basically complaining about some numbness in the facial area, her cheeks, tongue and so we had her in the adverse reaction line holding area for a little bit," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

"So then, the normal 15 minute wait time, it could be up to 30 minutes for some people, and she went home and she said it all went away and stuff, but she's still complaining that her arm still has a redness to it and so we’re looking into it.”

Rodriguez said the incident was reported to the state and the health department is continuing to monitor the woman’s condition as she continues to experience soreness and redness to her arm.

"The facial weakness and numbness, it happens and we’ve seen in the trials out of 60,000 people, 10 having it is a number very low and now you have almost more than 2 1/2 million people who have already gotten the vaccination and we see very, very few incidences of that," Corpus Christi Pulmonologist Dr. Salim Surani said.



Dr. Surani said he took the Pfizer vaccine on December 17 and experienced no problems. He said even if he had a side effect -- that wouldn’t be unusual --there’s the potential for problems with any medicine.

"It varies from person to person and I think it’s just like when you get a flu shot, some people hurt more, some people hurt less, some people have said that it hurt me a little," Dr. Surani said.

"I don’t think it hurt me at all. Maybe my nurse had a pretty nice hand. I don’t know, but those things can happen.”



Dr. Surani said with a handful of people experiencing minor problems with the vaccine, he advises people to take a COVID-19 vaccine because the reward completely outweighs the risk of having a minor reaction.

