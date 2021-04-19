Health expert discusses the benefits outweighing the risks of blood clots in getting the J&J vaccine

This follows the news last week when six people who have received the shot later developed potentially serious blood clots and at least one died.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A local medical doctor said the benefits far outweigh the blood clot risk in getting the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

This follows the news last week when six people out of nearly seven million who have received the shot later developed potentially serious blood clots and at least one of those patients died.

Local emergency doctor and plastic surgeon Dr. Vijay Bindingnavele said he agrees with the president's medical advisor, Dr. Anthony Faucci, that the J&J vaccine will likely be back in use by the end of this week.

"Blood clots occur in a certain percentage of people whether or not you're getting vaccinated," Dr. Vijay said. "That's the most important thing to realize. Second thing, many infections increase the risk of blood clots including just having the flu. Getting the flu itself will do it for you."

He said the testing protocols for the vaccines are and have been extensive and that people can have faith that all the vaccines are safe.

