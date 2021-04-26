Alice High School offers COVID-19 vaccines to students, athletes 16 and older

Any student under under the age of 18 will need a parents consent to receive the vaccine.

ALICE, Texas — Students ages 16 and up from Alice High School rolled up thier sleeves Monday at Christus Spohn Alice to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hospital partnered with the school district after seeing an increase of that age population testing positive for the virus.

17-year-old Angel Gonzalez squinted a bit but gave a smile and a thumbs up after receiving his shot.

His mom told 3 News she is proud of her son for getting the vaccine and said it was ultimately his decision.

"He asked me if he could do it. I'm like okay, he's 17, let's get in line. It's time to get it."

He found out from an instructor at school about Monday's clinic.

The students received the Pfizer vaccine which has been given emergency use from the FDA for anyone 16 and older.

However, students who are under the age of 18 still needed to get a parent's consent to receive the dose.

11th grader Juan Martinez also rolled up his sleeve and said he was thinking, not of himself but of others.

"To be safe for family and friends so I can go to school next year," said Martinez.

The clinic specifically targeted eligible students to get the vaccine after health officials saw an uptick in positive COVID test results involving that younger age group.

"Primary ages 14,15,16 and up, so at that point we reached out at Christus Spohn Alice, to Alice High School, Ben Bolt, Palito Blanco, Orange Grove, Premont and said to the schools what can we do to partner up with you," said Margot Rios who is the chief nursing officer at Christus Spohn Alice.

Rios said she was excited to see the turnout and the students prepared with all of their information.

It was estimated that between 300 and 400 shots would be administered this time around.

Health officials there said this is the first of many clinics they will have focused on this younger age group in the weeks ahead.

