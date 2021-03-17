American Bank Center hosts walk in, appointment based COVID-19 clinic

Those who didn't feel comfortable attending the indoor clinic were giving the option to attend a future drive-thru clinic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There have been countless vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend, but what makes Wednesday’s clinic at the American Bank Center different was that it was a walk up event held indoors.

"The reason we are here and the reason it's indoors is basically because this is our weather contingency plan," Public Health Director, Annette Rodriguez. said. "We anticipated that the weather was going to cause havoc on our tablets so we decided to try our contingency plan and let them come in."

The clinic administered the Moderna vaccine to those eligible in phases 1A, 1B and 1C category, which includes educators, child care workers and people over 50 years old.



"We scheduled 300 every 30 mins, so 600 an hour and a total of 3,000 people," Rodriguez said.



Although the clinic was a walk up clinic compared to the typical drive-thru style, it was still appointment only, and those we got a chance to speak with said the clinic was very organized.



One woman, who was a part of the 1C group, became eligible this week and was also able to get an appointment. She told 3news she was thrilled to be able to get the vaccine.

According to Rodriguez, those who didn't feel comfortable attending the indoor clinic were giving the option to attend a future drive-thru clinic.

