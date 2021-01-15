An update on the man who tested positive for the coronavirus variant in Nueces County

It was on Sunday, January 10, when we first learned that a man between 60 and 70 years old had just returned to Nueces County from the United Kingdom.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local health authority for Nueces County, Dr. Ramachandruni, provided an updated on the patient in Nueces County who was discovered with the new COVID-19 variant.

"We tested him today at our health department and the PCR test came back negative," Dr. Ram said. "He's doing great. I just had a chat with him and so he will be out of quarantine today."

He was diagnosed with that new variant and immediately quarantined inside his home in Corpus Christi.

We're told he his asymptomatic at this point.

