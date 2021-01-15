x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Vaccine

An update on the man who tested positive for the coronavirus variant in Nueces County

It was on Sunday, January 10, when we first learned that a man between 60 and 70 years old had just returned to Nueces County from the United Kingdom.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local health authority for Nueces County, Dr. Ramachandruni, provided an updated on the patient in Nueces County who was discovered with the new COVID-19 variant.

"We tested him today at our health department and the PCR test came back negative," Dr. Ram said. "He's doing great. I just had a chat with him and so he will be out of quarantine today."

It was on Sunday, January 10, when we first learned that a man between 60 and 70 years old had just returned to Nueces County from the United Kingdom.

Credit: 3News

He was diagnosed with that new variant and immediately quarantined inside his home in Corpus Christi.

We're told he his asymptomatic at this point.

RELATED: What we know about the man who traveled to the U.K. and tested positive for the coronavirus variant in Nueces County

RELATED: Side effects felt after getting the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Robstown

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: