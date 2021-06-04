Inmates in Aransas County receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Officials with the Aransas County Sheriff's Office said they hope to set an example for other counties by getting their inmates vaccinated.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — Several inmates at the Aransas County Detention Center have been fully vaccinated. County Sheriff Bill Mills said they've been allotted a few rounds of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

"I cannot force an inmate to take the vaccine," said the Sheriff, "However, while they're incarcerated here, I am responsible for their medical well-being and feel I cannot withhold any medical attention that they would be entitled to if they were out and free."

He said if there are a few to left to spare, that's when they check with the city to see who still needs a shot.

"Homebound people that were being served by 'Meals On Wheels' within the community and actually deliver these vaccines to their living room or front porch," said Mills.

Then, if there are still some vaccines left, they reach out to the general public through Facebook and open back side of the detention center to distribute those.

Mills added, the County will not waste any vaccines that come their way.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.