CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Aransas Pass Police Department announced it will be partnering with H-E-B this weekend to host a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Aransas Pass Civic Center.

700 W Wheeler Avenue

Aransas Pass, TX 78336

Officials said appointments will need to be made here once registration opens. For those who do not have access to a computer, call 1 (800) 811-8620.

