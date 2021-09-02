Are the homeless being forgotten when it comes to COVID 19 vaccines?

Metro Ministries is ready to administer the shots of the COVID vaccine to the homeless and their shelter clients.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to the last homeless count before the pandemic, there were 830 men and women on the streets of Corpus Christi.

"We're pretty excited because we have applied to be a vaccine agent for the state of Texas and we have received that approval and we have ordered our first doses of vaccine" says Patty Clark from Metro Ministries.

"When we will get them is anybody's guess, but the hurdle of getting approval to be a vaccine agent is accomplished."



But Metro Ministries isn't the only one making plans to make sure the homeless get their shots. Corpus Christi Fire Chief Robert Rocha said there are two items that impact their ability to get to the homeless.

The availability of the vaccine. Finishing the homebound seniors and those above age 65.





Corpus Christi's Mayor Paulette Guajardo tells 3News that providing the COVID-19 vaccine to all in group 1A and 1B is a City Council priority, including those who are homeless or impacted by the digital divide.

"We are looking to find pathways to vaccinate everyone in these populations, as we receive more vaccinations," Guajardo said.



MM will be able to deliver the inoculations in house when the time comes.

"We'll make sure the residents in our programs receive vaccines first and then our patients at our Gabbard clinic and then we'll be reaching out to our homeless brothers and sisters and I think the best way to do that is offer it when they come at lunch or dinner," Clark said.





The plan is to start as soon as enough vaccine is delivered to the area.

