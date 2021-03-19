US hits President Biden's goal of 100 million COVID vaccine shots in 100 days

The promise President Biden made when he first took office has been kept – and way ahead of schedule.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — When President Joe Biden took office, he promised 100 million COVID vaccine shots would be administered within his first 100 days in office.

CDC data shows the U.S. hit that goal around lunchtime Friday – and way ahead of schedule. As of 12:27 p.m., 100,767,444 shots had been administered under the Biden administration. A total of 118,313,818 had been administered since vaccinations began under former President Donald Trump.

The news comes as there are currently three vaccines approved for emergency use in the United States.

Even with the national goal being met, nationwide only about 12 percent of the U.S. population has been fully-vaccinated. In Florida, currently, 12 percent of the population has completed their vaccine doses.

White House officials announced on Thursday that the U.S. is now in a position to help supply neighbors Canada and Mexico.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the administration was in the process of finalizing efforts to distribute 2.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico and 1.5 million to Canada as a “loan.” The details are still being worked out.

“Our first priority remains vaccinating the U.S. population,” Psaki said.

But she added that “ensuring our neighbors can contain the virus is a mission-critical step, is mission critical to ending the pandemic.”

The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized for use in the U.S. but has been by the World Health Organization.

So, what happens next? 10 Investigates has been following the vaccinations from day 1 in our series "Vaccinated." And, we will continue to follow the doses through the entire 100 days.

You can see the full series and data here.