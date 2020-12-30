'They remember the polio vaccine, they remember pox': Residents, staff at Brookdale Senior Living Facility receive COVID-19 vaccines

All 75 residents at Brookdale Corpus Christi opted-in without a question, the executive director said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Senior living facilities across the state and here in the Coastal Bend are rolling out COVID-19 vaccines to their clients to be sure they are protected.

One of those facilities in Corpus Christi is the Brookdale Senior Living Facility.

Before receiving the Pfizer vaccine, workers at Brookdale made sure residents and their families understood everything about the shot. They distributed information pamphlets about the vaccine ahead of time.

"Reading through it with them, sending it to their family members just making sure that everyone had a chance to be informed and everybody had a chance to make a well-informed decision," Candy Calmes, Executive Director of Brookdale Corpus Christi said.

Calmes said all 75 residents at Brookdale Corpus Christi opted-in without a question.

"They remember polio vaccine, they remember pox, Calmes said. "They've done this before and they said at this point we would drink it if you let us, just get it over here so everyone is really excited."

The facility partnered with CVS Health to administer the vaccines to residents and staff on-site.

The second round of vaccines will begin at Brookdale on Jan. 19.

