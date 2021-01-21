New 'Hot Shot Program' will deliver COVID-19 vaccines to senior, homebound residents in Corpus Christi

The plan is for first responders to get the vaccine to those who are already receiving senior services from Corpus Christi programs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When word came earlier today that the Corpus Christi Fire Department would receive its second dose vaccine shipment for first responders, it was welcomed news on several fronts.

That second shot is important for protecting the men and women who each day put themselves at risk in order to protect our community.

But it also means a step forward when it comes to helping to get vaccinations to another group: Our Senior and homebound population. Primarily, those for whom it is not feasible to go to a mass vaccination event.

That is expected to happen through what has informally been called CCFD’s Hot Shot Program.

According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the plan is for these first responders to get the vaccine to those who are already receiving senior services from City of Corpus Christi programs, beginning with our city’s Senior Centers. After that, the program would also include Meals on Wheels, the Senior Companion Program, and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program.

“Between those two or three programs,” says Zanoni, “we can impact about 1,500 seniors right here in the city limits of Corpus Christi.”

As to when this might begin, it seems any answer that is offered might be little more than a best guess. “We can hopefully start in the next two weeks, and, of course, that’s subject to vaccine availability and right now,” admits Zanoni, “there’s very little availability.”

And so, we wait.

