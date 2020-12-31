CDC discusses people suffering from allergic reactions after taking the COVID-19 vaccine

So far, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said they’ve seen a half dozen cases of allergic reactions as of December 19.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention held a webinar to discuss the handful of people who have ended up suffering anaphylactic shock after taking a COVID-19 vaccine.



The meeting was an opportunity for the CDC to discuss the tracking of the side effects from the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, they said they’ve seen a half dozen cases of allergic reactions as of December 19. At the time, 272,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine had been administered.

Some of those people who were part of this webinar asked CDC officials what they would do if they found more side effects.

”If we do detect a potential safety issue, I mean one of the first things we'll start doing is working with partners to include the Food and Drug Administration and other partners to collaborate and work and quickly assessing the potential safety issue," Dr. Tom Shimabukuro with the CDC said.



Government officials said they are continuing to monitor for anaphylaxis cases through the vaccine adverse event reporting system that has been set up to follow the situation.

