CHRISTUS Spohn Beeville hosting second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday, Wednesday

BEEVILLE, Texas — For the next two days, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville will be administering the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to residents through a drive-thru clinic.

Tuesday, February 9 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, February 10 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Location: 1500 E Houston St, Beeville, TX 78102

Officials with CHRISTUS said an additional shipment of more than 1,900 Pfizer vaccines have arrived and are set to be distributed to those in the Phase 1A or Phase 1B category.

These second doses are only for those patients who received the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Beeville on January 19 and 20. You are being asked to present your CDC Vaccination Record Card upon entry.

Going forward, the hospital said it is expected to host a first dose vaccine clinic sometime this week.

