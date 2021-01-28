CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Kleberg hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Officials with CHRISTUS said the clinic will be on a first come, first serve basis for residents who meet the Phase 1A or 1B criteria.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Beginning tomorrow at 8 a.m., the CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Kleberg County will be hosting another drive-thru vaccination clinic.

1311 General East Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville, TX 78363

Officials with CHRISTUS said the clinic will be on a first come, first serve basis for residents who meet the Phase 1A or 1B criteria.

The hospital is asking folks to enter through the facility’s east entrance located on East General Cavazos Blvd.

