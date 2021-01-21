CHRISTUS Spohn in Alice becomes new COVID-19 vaccine site for Jim Wells County

CHRISTUS said more than 700 vaccines have been administered to local hospital workers and emergency responders.

ALICE, Texas — CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital in Alice began vaccinating residents in the Phase 1A and 1B category after receiving 1,000 doses of Pfizer from the state.

The site is now operating as a vaccine hub for Jim Wells County residents.

The remaining vaccines are now being offered on a first come, first serve basis on Friday, January 22, at 8 a.m. No appointments are necessary.

The hospital is expecting to receive more shipments in the coming future, but details on when and how many are unknown at this time.

