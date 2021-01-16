Another COVID-19 drive-thru vaccine site may be coming to Corpus Christi, City-County leaders say

The American Bank Center, the Corpus Christi Natatorium and the Greyhound Race Track are among the places being considered.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajadro and Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales are saying a new vaccine distribution could hit Corpus Christi in the near future.

Over 7,000 vaccines were distributed to the community this week. On Friday, around 8:00 a.m., health officials had to cancel the mass distribution almost immediately after opening.

Mayor Guajardo said right now, the blue prints are being drawn out to lift some of the stress from the fairground vaccine distribution.

"We will move forward with a site inside Corpus Christi so that we are more equitable and that people don't necessarily have to drive all the way out to the fairgrounds," Guajardo said.

"Although, it is a great location [Robstown] for a mega-drive. I will say that and we're grateful for that. I think it is important. I'm working on that and I will continue to do so. We'll update you."

Health Director Annette Rodriguez told us what some of those sites are that are under consideration.

"We are looking at the American Bank Center. We are looking at the Greyhound Race Track. We are looking at the Natatorium. There’s a lot of other places, but you have to consider, are they charging?" Do we have enough resources to get out there to all these places? There’s a lot of things that go into something of this magnitude.”

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.