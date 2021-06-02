Coastal Bend Task Force discusses vaccine effectiveness against COVID variant strains

The longer we see COVID-19 in the community, the more variants we will begin to see, according to the task force.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — In a Q&A session led by the Coastal Bend Coronavirus Task Force, the topic of vaccine effectiveness against COVID variants was brought up.

Today, Johnson & Johnson submitted an application to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its single-shot vaccine.

If approved, the company aims to supply 100 million doses in the first half of this year. Its vaccine was found to be 85-percent protective against the most serious COVID symptoms.

"In the clinical trials with Pfizer and Moderna -- that was not tested because the variant was not there yet and again this is a new virus, but with Johnson and Johnson, [it] has been tested and you do see like a 50-percent efficacy against the variant," Health Director Annette Rodriguez said.

The first shots could be shipped out at the beginning of March.

Dr. Chris Bird with the task force said the take away message here is the longer we see COVID in the community, the more variants we will begin to see.

"We need to get the population of COVID down to stop these variants from evolving so quickly and if we do let it continue, we could get into a situation where a variant comes along that has very little susceptibility to vaccines," Dr. Bird said.

This is the reason health officials continue to stress the importance of keeping up with the safety protocols of wearing a mask, washing hands and social distancing.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.