ABC10 health expert, Dr. Payal Kholi says the young age group is key to ending this pandemic!

CALIFORNIA, USA — Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine could gain emergency use approval for kids ages 12 to 15 next week. However, concerns remain over how many parents are hesitant to get their children vaccinated.

"We do know that kids over the age of 10 are very much spreading the infection like adults, and so if you leave this population unvaccinated, we are not going to end this pandemic," Kholi said, adding that the demographic makes up about 20% of the US population.

Even as UC Davis Medical Center says it is ready to vaccinate children ages 12-15, as soon as emergency use of Pfizer's vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, when it comes to vaccinating adolescents—some do not see the need.

"I don't think it's necessary. I think it's necessary for older people with comorbidities," said one grandmother in Sacramento, who didn't wish to share her name. She pointed to low COVID-19 mortality rates for children as the reason why she wouldn't want her grandkids to get the vaccine.

According to the most recent Kaiser Family Foundation survey,

30% say their kids will get vaccinated right away

27% say they want to wait and see

23% of parents say their children won't get the vaccine.

18% say their kids will get the shot only if it's required for school.

"To be a little honest, I'm a bit alarmed by the data," Kholi said.

Kohli says although adolescents are at lower risk of dying or being hospitalized, children over 10 are spreading the disease. and cases among the age group are rising as the virus spreads. She added, there are unknown risks of COVID-19 infections on still maturing bodies.

"The risk of leaving your child unvaccinated to your child and to the community at large is so much greater than accepting this new technology," Kholi said.

West Sacramento Mayor Martha Guerro says she's looking forward to the opportunities for children in her city with the vaccine soon-to-be-approved for young adolescents.

"I think that's wonderful. It's a huge success to be able to extend it," she said.