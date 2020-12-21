More Moderna COVID-19 vaccines heading to the Coastal Bend

Moderna will be sent to freestanding emergency rooms, pharmacies, health centers and other clinics. More than 7,000 doses will be sent to the Coastal Bend.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — As of December 18, several health care and frontline workers received round one out of two COVID-19 shots by Pfizer.

Public Health Director Annette Rodriguez said Moderna vaccines are making their way to the Coastal Bend as early as Tuesday.

"Last week, I think it was almost 6,000 [vaccines] 4,875 for CHRISTUS Spohn and then 975 for HCA. So another 5,000 doses this week," said Rodriguez.

She said more shots are coming in because more frontline workers who agreed to get the shot still haven't. Rodriguez said the way it works is that the more people who agree to get the shot, the more shots will be sent our way.

"We wanna make sure we're using it, receiving more, using more and hopefully our quantities will go up as there's more available to our community," she explained.

While many stores will be distributing the vaccine, Rodriguez wants to remind the community that those vaccines are not for the general public just yet.

"We know that some of these H-E-B's are going to be receiving this vaccine, but it's not going to be open where I can just say 'Oh I'm Annette Smith, can I go get vaccine?' No you can not," she added.

She said this is the main box that needs to be checked right now to get your COVID-19 vaccine:

"There are going to be safeguards if you will. The state's asking us, if you're vaccinating health care workers, then ask to see a badge."

She said we're still in phase one of COVID-19 vaccine distributions, phase two is still down the road.

