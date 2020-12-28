Firefighters in Corpus Christi receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

A number of firefighters, along with Fire Chief Robert Rocha and City Manager Peter Zanoni received the vaccination.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The long awaited coronavirus vaccine is finally in the hands of our local first responders.

Today at City Hall, the Corpus Christi Fire Department received their first shipment of the Moderna vaccine.

A number of firefighters, along with Fire Chief Robert Rocha and City Manager Peter Zanoni received the vaccination.

Tune into 3News tonight for the complete story.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.