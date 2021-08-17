'We are exploding with COVID at this time': Health officials in San Patricio County push for vaccinations



"We are exploding with COVID at this time," Dr. James Mobley, the Medical Director for San Patricio County’s Health Department said.



Dr. Mobley said San Pat is currently 57% vaccinated, but they want to see that percentage go up as COVID-19 continues to spread in the area.



"We’ve got a very high number, probably 40% of the County still not immunized and that’s where our target is," Dr. Mobley said.



According to Dr. Mobley, the majority of those he is treating in his office are unvaccinated and with schools opening back up, they plan to hold vaccine clinics at the junior and high schools for those eligible.



"That’s one of the targets we want to get," he said. "Also, we are bringing in state teams to see if they can go into industry. Industrial workers are another target who might not have had time or inclination to get those shots so want them involved."



San Patricio County Judge David Krebbs said people just aren’t taking advantage of the current clinics that are available.



“I mean our greater percentage of vaxxed cities are Gregory and Edroy, that’s only 50%," Krebbs said. "Towns like Sinton, Aransas Pass, Ingleside and Portland, some are them in the 30%. People wonder why this is spreading. People need these vaccine shots."