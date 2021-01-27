COVID-19 Task Force predicts how long it'll take to reach herd immunity in the Coastal Bend

According to the state's health services website, about 17,400 people in Nueces County have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As more COVID-19 vaccines continue to be distributed in the Coastal Bend, health experts said we're still a long way from reaching what's called herd immunity.

To put it simply -- herd immunity happens when a large percentage of the population has become immune to a virus -- and in this case, we're talking about COVID-19.

Dr. Chris Bird with the task force said it's a step in the right direction, but still, more vaccines are needed.

"There needs to be a ramp up of production and delivery of these vaccines in order for us to get herd immunity, or at least to get everyone who wants a vaccine, a vaccine," Dr. Bird said.

According to the task force, the Coastal Bend is still thousands of people away from reaching herd immunity.

