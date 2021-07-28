Get tested, vaccinated for COVID-19 at Kleberg County's drive-thru site

The County Judge has ordered testing to be available there five days a week.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said folks are showing up to get their free COVID vaccinations and testing for the virus after he ordered the County’s efforts to be ramped up to deal with a surge of cases.

Cars lined up at the drive-thru COVID testing site setup in the parking lot of the Kingsville professional building complex on Brahma Boulevard.

He said so far this week, hundreds of people have taken advantage of the offer as concerns about catching the virus are prompting the unvaccinated to finally get their shot.

"Folks can take their lunch break, they can come during the daytime, if you have sniffles, if you have any concerns, you don’t even have to have symptoms, come get checked out for your own peace of mind nevertheless," Mardid said.

