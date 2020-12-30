County Judge: 'Hope is on its way' as Phase 1-A of coronavirus vaccines is underway

The health district said the first week of January 2021 is expected to bring more vaccines to Nueces County.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Today at City Hall, the Nueces County Public Health Districted hosted their weekly coronavirus news briefing. Re-watch it here.

County Judge Barbara Canales said 500 people were vaccinated at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds earlier today. A lot of doctors, nurses and support staff in hospitals were a part of that group.

Nueces County officials said the fairgrounds will be a permanent vaccination spot once the vaccine is made available to the public.

There's no timetable on when exactly the vaccine will be available for everyone. Canales did say that very shortly, Phase 1-B will be underway.

Canales also mentioned that residents in assisted living centers are being targeted next for the vaccine, as well as people involved with COVID testing and administering the vaccinations.

Texas Phase 1-B COVID-19 Vaccine Priorities:

People 65 years of age or older People 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at a high risk for contracting the virus.

Cancer

Chronic Kidney Disease

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Heart Failure

Coronary Artery Disease

Solid Organ Transplantation

Obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle Cell Disease

Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus