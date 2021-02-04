Sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine with the new appointment portal in Texas

There's now an online tool that will take your schedule into account.

TEXAS, USA — The Texas Department of State Health Services is making it easier to schedule an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine, by using an online tool that will take into account your schedule.

Earlier this week, the state not only made the vaccine available to any adult who is ready for the shot, they also launched an online portal called the ‘Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler.'

Simply enter your information on the website, including the day and time that work best for you, and within a day or so you will get an email with a link to the next available appointment in your county, based on your criteria.

You then get to decide whether to accept it.

If it happens that there are no appointments immediately available, the scheduler will keep searching and notify you when one is.

Those without internet access or who just need help signing-up, can call (833) 832-7067. There are translators available for anyone who does not speak English.

Remember, if you do have trouble navigating the website, you can always just contact your local health department, or visit vaccinefinder.org.

Once there, you can enter your zip code and immediately find out who has a supply of which vaccine ready to go. You can then get in touch with the provider and schedule the shot on your own.

