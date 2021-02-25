Kleberg County opens an appointment only COVID-19 vaccination clinic

Organizers plan on vaccinating 200 people daily.

KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — 'The first vaccine clinic in Texas,' that's what Kleberg County officials said about the new building that was made only for people to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

"We wanted to target more people; that's why we came up with a fixed clinic," Benjamin Gonzalez, Public Health Coordinator of Kleberg County said.

County officials said the owner of the building offered this space for a year completely rent free. Once the county finalized the OK, the building was flipped from the ground up. Several local organizations stepped up and offered their services for free.

"TJ electric to Jose Gravley to David Longoria, they came in donated flooring, the wiring, paint," said Marcus Salinas, Kleberg County Commissioner.

In just a few days, the clinic was up and running. Since then, several Texas residents have made their way down to Kleberg.

"We've had a lot of people come down from Houston come down just to try to get vaccinated," said Salinas.

Now that the Kleberg County vaccination clinic is open, organizers want to set an example for other counties.

"Hopefully, there will be more of these clinics popping up around Texas," Salinas added.

The clinic is set to be open from Monday through Friday. Organizers plan on vaccinating 200 daily.

The clinic is located at 1724 Brahma Blvd, Suite 106.

