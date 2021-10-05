x
Robstown ISD hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students, staff on campus

Students who are 16 and over were able to receive a shot with a parent's written consent.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — Students in the Robstown Independent School District got the chance to roll up their sleeves and receive the COVID-19 vaccine at school. The clinic took place at the Early College High School on Monday afternoon. 

Staff and other folks were invited to receive the Pfizer vaccine. Students who are 16 and over were able to receive a shot with a parent's written consent.

"I think it's pretty awesome that we would get the chance to get the shots," student Mona Artnandez said. "It's a privilege because not a lot of people can just get it. And now that's it's here, it's pretty cool."

Administrators said the district will consider hosting more of these clinics in the future.

