Waves Resort set to host a first come, first serve COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Padre Island Thursday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — According to City Council member Greg Smith, Thursday's vaccine clinic will be held at the Waves Resort from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and they will administer 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

"This provides access not only on the island but Flour Bluff, so instead of having to drive to Robstown or American Bank Center, it provides better access to them," said Smith.

Smith said the city is partnering with CHRISTUS Spohn on this drive, and it is on a first come, first served basis.

3News caught up with local residents who said they were pleasantly surprised to hear about Thursday's vaccine site on the island.

"I think it’s a good idea for sure, being on the island you are isolated, so it's more convenient for sure" said island resident Tom Cable.

Cable said although he is already vaccinated, he wishes he and his wife would have been able to avoid the drive, and lines that accompany some of the mass vaccine sites.

"It was a big mess because we were supposed to have an appointment at 2 p.m.," Cable said. "They were disorganized. We had to go back at 4:30 and didn’t get back to the island until 5:30. It would have saved us an entire day that we spent just trying to get one vaccination."

Thursday’s vaccine clinic will be available to those 50 years and older and those 16 years or older with comorbidities.

