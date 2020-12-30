After two weeks of the coronavirus vaccine being in Nueces County, what's next?

Some of those folks who received the first doses can now get their second dose as early as January 1.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — It was December 15 -- two weeks ago today -- that the COVID-19 vaccine first arrived in Nueces County.



Our Health Director Annette Rodriguez said that according to the vaccine allocation and ordering system, Nueces County has received some 12,050 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. That number doesn’t include what Walmart or other large pharmaceutical chains have received.

"That’s not very many doses to be honest with you like I was telling the judge yesterday, it’s still just trickling in and as it’s trickling in we’re still trying to take care of those individuals who are really in the front line," Rodriguez said.



She said that one of those folks on the frontlines of the COVID-19 battle suffered from immediate numbness to her face after receiving the Moderna vaccine about a week ago at the Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds in Robstown.

"We had one individual who came through our drive-thru line that was basically complaining about some numbness in the facial area, her cheeks, tongue and so we had her in the adverse reaction line holding area for a little bit so then the normal 15 minute wait time it could be up to 30 minutes for some people and she went home and she said it all went away and stuff but she still complaining that her arm still has a redness to it and so we’re looking into it," Rodriguez said.



The health department did report to the state about the woman’s reaction to the vaccine and is still monitoring her condition.

Now, another thing we’ve learned is that the Pfizer vaccine is only good in the refrigerator for five days, while the Moderna vaccine is good for 30 days.

This means once it’s thawed out, it has to be used or thrown away.

Here’s what the health department does if it has leftover vaccine after it’s been taken from the freezer to the refrigerator and then thawed out.

”If I don’t have anyone else in phase 1, if I still have two doses left on the table, 'anybody want to get vaccinated?' They’re going to get vaccinated. I’m not wasting any doses at all," Rodriguez said.



Rodriguez added that the department is so serious about it’s vaccination effort that they won’t wait to hand out the shots. They’re even willing to work New Year’s Day, if another vaccine shipment arrives.

We asked Rodriguez if you could call your family doctor and get on a list to get the vaccine.

"You can actually do that," she said. "I had somebody call me yesterday and saying they did call their family physician and the family physician told him yes that they should be vaccinated. They had not signed up. You have to have been a provider who actually signed up for vaccine to be able to do that.”



Rodriguez also said those first healthcare workers who got the vaccine at Christus Spohn Shoreline hospital back on December 15 can get their second vaccine shot as early as this Friday.

The second Pfizer shot can be given out as early as 17 days instead of the targeting 21 days, according to Rodriguez.

Clinical trials have shown that after the second shot, the vaccine had a 95-percent success rate in keeping people COVID free.

