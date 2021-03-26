Vaccine scammers are working to mislead the community, the BBB warns

When state officials made the decision to drop limitations and allow all adults to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine, the dishonest began to work overtime.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — We are now just days away from the state of Texas making COVID vaccines available to everyone over the age of 18 (or 16, in the case of the Pfizer vaccine).

That announcement has opened the door to scammers.

Maybe you’ve noticed an online invitation or an email offering to help you find and set an appointment for your shot. All they need, they insist, is your Social Security or Medicare number, and you’ll soon be on your way to peace of mind regarding your health.

Time to slam on the brakes.

Katie Galan, Regional Director with the Better Business Bureau says, “If somebody's offering to set up your vaccine appointment for you and they're asking for your personal information or they are asking for you to pay, this is a huge red flag.”

It gets worse.

There have even been reports of fraudsters using these platforms to convince people that they can just buy the vaccine, rather than having to schedule an appointment. It gives these crooks the chance to sell fake medication and walk away with your personal information and your money.

“You will never have to pay for this vaccine,” says Galan. “So, if somebody is offering to sell you the vaccine or for you to pay to expedite your position in line to get your appointment to receive the vaccine, all of those instances are scams.”

Although many are anxious to get the vaccine, the BBB suggests that you use caution when setting an appointment.

The safest way is to go through official channels, like our public health department or local pharmacies. Or, if you’d prefer, use this online resource, which is approved by the Centers for Disease Control. There, you can quickly find out who has a supply of any of any of the three currently approved vaccines.

