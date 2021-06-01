CHRISTUS Spohn: 'Encouraging patience' as they work to vaccinate people in Phase 1A, 1B

They are also asking people to not walk up to CHRISTUS Spohn hospitals to get a vaccine.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's an update from the Coastal Bend's biggest hospital system when it comes to the second tier of vaccinations.

The CHRISTUS Spohn health system sent out a plea, asking everyone to be patient when it comes to vaccinating those in Phase 1B of the vaccine distribution plan.

"At this time, vaccination appointments at our clinics for those in Phase 1B are all full. However, we hope to have additional appointments available soon. Members of Phase 1B are encouraged to check back regularly for open appointments, as more vaccine supply becomes available from the state."

Hospital officials said they are working to vaccinate people in both phase 1A and 1B, but that they are stretched thin.

