Back to school COVID vaccines, physicals offered at Flour Bluff

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In Flour Bluff, people came by the dozens to take advantage of the back to school health clinic hosted by Nueces County Commissioner Brent Chesney.

The clinic was set up at the high school and offered the community COVID vaccines and physicals for students for free.

Chesney said the health clinics are always open to anyone, but they're especially good to help out students and parents get set for the upcoming school year.

"We simply brought the opportunity for everybody in the Flour Bluff area and the island if they wanted to participate as well to come out and get immunizations, sport physicals and a COVID vaccination all at one time if they wanted to do so," he said. "And these physicals are something that they need for school so it's the perfect opportunity to bring these to the people instead of making them come to a place that's a little harder to get to."

Chesney said this is one of many heath clinics planned over the next few weeks. They'll be out on the island, Port Aransas and Veteran's Memorial as well.

