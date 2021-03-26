The demand for COVID-19 vaccines in the Coastal Bend is on a decline, health experts say

The population is making leaps in achieving herd immunity and the demand for vaccines is slowing down for vulnerable populations.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — In the last few weeks, the Nueces County Health District has seen less people coming to their mass clinics to get vaccinated. Dr. Kim Onufrak with the Health District said even this week was slow.

"As soon as we opened up the links to registration, it would be filled within 30 minutes," said Dr. Onufrak. "Whereas now, we're keeping the links open over the weekend and having a harder time filling the spots."

She said when there are vaccines to spare from a slow day, they have to reach out to the community to see if they missed anyone. This way all the vaccines are still being given and not wasted.

"Clinics to daycare centers, both childcare and adult daycare to nursing homes that haven't been vaccinated yet," said Dr. Onufrak.

She said a slow couple of weeks in vaccinating residents is actually a very good thing. It means the population is making leaps in achieving herd immunity and the demand for vaccines is slowing down for vulnerable populations.

"The Coastal Bend is a little over 300,000 just off the top of my head and we've probably vaccinated over a third of this area," she added. "So that's a good population. That's a good number."

Medical Expert Dr. Salim Surani said there's still a ways to go but so far:

"You're looking around 50-55%. We need about, close to another 45% to reach the 'herd immunity'," said Dr. Surani.

Monday, March 29, is a big day for this community because all adults will be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine in Texas. They're urging the everyone to join the fight against the pandemic and roll up your sleeve.

Remember, you do not need to register to get your second dose. You will receive word from the provider you got the first dose from.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.