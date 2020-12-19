5,800 more COVID-19 vaccines coming to Nueces County after FDA approves of Moderna

Nueces County has allocated a total of 12,450 COVID-19 vaccines as of December 18.

NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The coronavirus vaccine by Moderna has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is expected to arrive in Nueces County by next week, city officials announce.

The new allocation will account for an additional 5,800 COVID-19 vaccine doses which are available for phase one category qualifying recipients.

As of today, Nueces County has allocated a total of 12,450 COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccine allocation is expected to continue to increase within the following weeks.

The vaccine is still unavailable to the general public. However, by receiving more doses and with the addition of a new vaccine manufacturer, the progression of phases is expected to occur at a faster pace.

Entities in the allocation of Moderna vaccine:

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District (100 Vaccines)

Driscoll Health System (1,000 Vaccines)

HEB (several Pharmacy locations in Nueces County) (1,000 Vaccines)

Corpus Christi Fire Department (600 Vaccines)

Corpus Christi Medical Associates (500 Vaccines)

Amistad Community Health Center (1,300 Vaccines)

South TX Family Planning and Health Corp – Robstown (500 Vaccines)

Christus Spohn Health System South (800 Vaccines)

