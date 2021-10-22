CVS locations roll out Moderna COVID-19 booster shot nationwide

The shot will be available beginning on Friday, October 22.

Beginning today, more than 9,000 CVS locations across the United States will now offer the Moderna COVID-19 booster shot to eligible recipients.

This comes just after the CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices' approval of the Moderna booster shot. Additionally, CVS officials say that the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot is available at stores nationwide.

Earlier this week, the FDA also approved the mixing and matching of booster shots, giving Americans the opportunity to get a different booster shot than their previous doses.

Currently, eligible recipients include people 65 years and older in long term care facilities, people aged 50 to 64 with certain underlying health conditions, 19 to 49-year-olds at high risk of catching COVID-19 due to health conditions, and anyone 18 years and older who is at an increased risk of work or living conditions.

