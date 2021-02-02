Driscoll Children's Hospital, City of Corpus Christi team up to distribute 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines at American Bank Center Thursday

To make up for yesterday's software glitch with the COVID-19 registration, City Manager Peter Zanoni said those who were part of the over registration will be offered the vaccine first on Thursday. Zanoni said a text message will be sent to those who are eligible. 925 vaccines have been reserved for that group.



According to Driscoll Children's Hospital officials, 1,000 additional Pfizer vaccines will be distributed this week at an appointment-only COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. Thursday at the American Bank Center. Those seeking who qualify can make an appointment online or via telephone.



To make an appointment online visit www.driscollchildrens.org/covid19vaccine.



To make an appointment by phone, call 1-844-977-1477.



Officials ask that those with appointments Thursday show up at the American Bank Center near the time of their appointment and not too early. Anyone who shows up more than 30 minutes before their scheduled appointment time will be turned away in an effort to manage traffic.



This event is not a drive-thru clinic. Appointments will be walk-in only. You will walk inside the building and get your shot, and then be sent to a room to be monitored.