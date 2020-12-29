500 more doses of the Moderna vaccine coming to Nueces County on Dec. 29. If you're healthcare worker, here's how you can get it.

Once Phase 1A objective is met, the Health District said it will transition to Phase 1B, which includes people 65 years of age and older.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is set to arrive at the Nueces County Public Health District on Tuesday, December 29, city officials announced.

This opens up an opportunity for Phase 1A Tier 1 or 2 residents in Nueces County to receive the vaccine in Robstown tomorrow at the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds at 11:30 a.m.

Location: 1213 Terry Shamsie Boulevard

Registration will be onsite and will be done on a first come, first serve basis.

Who is eligible to get the vaccine?

Nueces County residents who are part of Phase 1A Tier 1 or 2 and are at least 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated.

The vaccines will be given to eligible Phase 1 recipients first.

Once that objective has been met, the Health District said it will transition to Phase 1B, which includes 65 years of age and older, until all 500 vaccines have been given out.

Phase 1A includes:

Tier 1

Hospital staff working directly with patients who are positive or at high risk for COVID-19 includes: Physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.) Additional clinical staff providing supporting laboratory, pharmacy, diagnostic and/or rehabilitation services

Long-term care staff working directly with vulnerable residents. Direct care providers at nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and state supported living centers Physicians, nurses, personal care assistants, custodial, food service staff EMS providers who engage in 9-1-1 emergency services like pre-hospital care and transport Home health care workers, including hospice care, who directly interface with vulnerable and high-risk patients Residents of long-term care facilities



Tier 2

Staff in outpatient care offices who interact with symptomatic patients includes: Physicians, nurses, and other support staff (custodial staff, etc.) Clinical staff providing diagnostic, laboratory, and/rehabilitation services Non 9-1-1 transport for routine care Direct care staff in freestanding emergency medical care facilities and urgent care clinics Community pharmacy staff who may provide direct services to clients, including vaccination or testing for individuals who may have COVID Public health and emergency response staff directly involved in administration of COVID testing and vaccinations Last responders who provide mortuary or death services to decedents with COVID-19. Includes: Embalmers and funeral home workers who have direct contact with decedents Medical examiners and other medical certifiers who have direct contact with decedents School nurses who provide health care to students and teachers

