"No set timeline" for rural counties to receive COVID-19, Duval County Judge says

DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — Judge Gilbert Saenz of Duval County said his rural area is still waiting to find out exactly when they will receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"There's no set timeline, but we are tracking the process and all the information that comes through so we can stay on top of the dissemination of the vaccines out here in the rural areas," Saenz said.

Duval has two locations signed up and approved for vaccine distribution:

Glossbrenner Correctional Unit

San Diego Pharmacy

The Community Action Health Clinic in Benavides is in the process of getting approval to be a provider as well. But more providers are needed to serve the population in the area.

"We sent an email to area leaders to get the word out," Saenz said. "It's possible that other area providers are already in the process of being enrolled to be providers."

"Our goal at this moment is to make sure every possible entity that's eligible should enroll."

